Nietes dominates Reveco; Villoria loses to Dalakian

Donnie Nietes scored a seventh-round technical knockout (TKO) victory against mandatory challenger Juan Carlos Reveco of Argentina to successfully defend his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight title yesterday in the undercard of HBO Boxing After Dark’s Super Fly 2 fight card held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, USA.

The 35-year-old Nietes, the pride of ALA Boxing Gym in Cebu City, showcased a dominating performance from the opening bell until a flurry of punches to the body dropped Reveco to the canvas in the seventh.

The Argentinian managed to get back up but was still very wobbly, prompting the referee to stop the fight at the 53-second mark of the round.

Nietes, the longest reigning Filipino boxing world champion and one of three Filipino world champions in three different weight divisions, improved his record to 41 wins (23 by knockouts), 1 loss, and four draws. Reveco, whose three-fight streak ended, suffered his fourth loss against 39 wins (19 knockouts).

It was Nietes’ first fight to be promoted by HBO Boxing.

Nietes is one of the two remaining Filipino boxing world champions, the other being IBF world super flyweight king Jerwin Ancajas.

Meanwhile, Brian Viloria bowed to Ukranian Artem Dalakian via unanimous decision in their battle for the vacant WBA flyweight championship.

It was a dominating performance for the Ukranian, with all three judges scoring the bout, 118-109.

Viloria immediately found himself rocked in the first two rounds before recovering late in round two and settling himself in the next three rounds. He would then press on Dalakian in the seventh and eighth rounds, landing solid punches.

That, however, seemed to be his last hurrah as Dalakian connected with a crushing hook to Viloria’s body in the ninth round as he continued to pummel “The Hawaiian Punch.”

Viloria was also bloodied in the 11th round after taking an inadvertent elbow to the forehead.

Dalakian (16-0-0, 11 KOs) remained unbeaten and won the flyweight title vacated by Japanese Kazuto Ioka while Viloria (38-6-0, 23 KOs) saw his winning streak cut short at two. /with a report from inquirer.net