Cebuana Wong helps Ateneo bag fourth win

THE Ateneo Lady Eagles cruised to their fourth straight victory in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament after demolishing a struggling University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons side, 25-20, 25-22, 28-26, on Sunday at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Helping the Lady Eagles improve to 4-2 (win-loss) was Cebuana setter Deanna Wong, who had 33 excellent sets in the match.

Despite the accomplishment, the 19-year-old former University of San Jose – Recoletos setter still thinks she needs to improve her game.

“I think I can say I’m happy [with my performance]. But of course there’s still room for improvement,” Wong said.

Jules Samonte led Ateneo with 15 points while Jhoana Maraguinot added 11. Diana Carlos had a game-high 20 points to lead the Lady Maroons (1-4) while another Cebuana, Isa Molde, added 16.

Wong said the four straight wins is a good sign for Ateneo.

“After the two straight losses, we got our game back and we are improving to be better,” she said as they next face fierce rivals La Salle on March 3.

NU still spotless

La Salle and Ateneo both have the same standings and are tied at second place behind National University, which is still unbeaten in five games after scoring a 25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 28-26 win over the University of Santo Tomas (2-3) yesterday.

“I think it will be a really challenging and fun match between us because of the history the two teams,” Wong said of their coming game against La Salle. “We have a week to prepare so we’ll just keep on training.” /with a report from Inquirer.net