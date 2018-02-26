It’s official: Nissan to join midsize SUV wars soon with all-new Terra

Nissan will soon have a bet in the competitive frame-based midsize SUV segment as it officially announced it will build the Nissan Terra.

In a press release, the Japanese car manufacturer said the frame-based SUV will be the first vehicle from Nissan’s frame and LCV division to launch under the company’s midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E to 2022.

“It is an exciting time for Nissan. We have the Nissan Terra arriving soon,” said Ashwani Gupta, senior vice president for Nissan’s frame and LCV business.

Although there was no mention when or if it will come to the SUV-loving Philippines, it did say that the Terra will make its premiere in China this spring.

Gupta, though, gave some hint that might excite SUV-crazy Filipinos: “This rugged SUV is practical, authentic, and designed to go anywhere. The Nissan Terra goes on sale this spring, first in China, with other Asian markets soon to follow.”

Should it be made available in the Philippines, the Terra will go up against some tough competition with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Montero Sport and the Isuzu mu-X.

Here are some photos of the Terra released at Nissan-Global.con website: