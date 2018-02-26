CPADAO conducts Cebu-wide drug tests

A non-uniformed personnel (NUP) of the Argao Police Station and three drug surrenderers from Danao City tested positive in a province-wide drug test conducted by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO).

However the results are still subject to further confirmation, as this may have been simply due to the intake of medications.

“It may be a false alarm because the personnel is taking medications. We will have to submit it for further laboratory tests to determine if it’s illegal drugs or just the medicines he was taking,” said

ADVERTISEMENT

CPADAO Chief Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Durano – Meca.

Meca said that the mandatory drug tests were conducted simultaneously on 50 personnel of the Argao Police Station; 29 personnel from the Moalboal Police Station, and 67 regular and Job Order (JO) workers of the Naga City Government last February 19.

CPADAO also conducted drug tests on 82 NUPs and police officers of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) last Feb. 20, but all of them tested negative.

On the same date, Meca said a separate team from CPADAO also went to Danao City to screen 15 drug surrenderers from barangays Kisol and Dungga. Initial results, which are subject to further confirmation, showed that three of them tested positive for illegal drugs.

Drug surrenderers found to still be using illegal drugs even after their voluntary surrender to authorities will have their stay in community-based treatment (CBT) programs extended.

“The Cebu Provincial Government is committed on ensuring the health, well-being, and welfare of all government employees and officials in terms of the drug-free work place policy. Through the CPADAO, we strive to maintain a workforce free from the influence of illegal drugs as well as substance abuse,” said Meca.