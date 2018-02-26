Reblocking first for fire site

THE families that were displaced by the recent fire in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City will have to wait until the area is re-blocked before they are allowed to rebuild their homes.

Even then, their claim to the area is being contested by another family, Cebu City Hall’s Division for the Welfare of Urban Poor (DWUP) said yesterday.

DWUP Assistant head Genevieve Alcoseba said they submitted the documents of the homeowners to the City Legal Office for review.

“The City Legal Office has to review the court decisions and the documents showed by the claimant but regardless who is the owner, the reblocking will still be done,” said Genevieve Alcoseba, DWUP asst. chief.

She said both the families and the claimant were amenable to the reblocking.

“There is no road right-of-way which bars responders from putting out the fires,” Alcoseba said.