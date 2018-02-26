Ouano Avenue rerouting dry run today

A dry-run of the proposed traffic rerouting scheme on Ouano Ave., in Mandaue City will be implemented today. And should there be no major problems, the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH -7) will start actual reconcreting work on the 1.9-kilometer road on Wednesday, February 28.

Today, three of the four lanes heading north will be closed while one will be opened to allow light vehicles such as motorcycles to pass through.

Heavy vehicles bound for northern Cebu, will be diverted to M. Logarta Ave. and F.E. Zuellig Ave. The south-bound lanes, however, will not be interrupted.

The head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), Glenn Antigua, told Cebu Daily News over the phone yesterday that they will start mobilizing their personnel as early as 5 a.m. today.

He added that they will also deploy at least 20 traffic enforcers to assist and manage traffic flow on streets branching out of Ouano Ave., such as Larazzabal Street, Mantawe Drive and M. Logarta Ave., which will serve as alternative routes.

“We expect the dry-run to start around 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. this Tuesday. We will be assigning 10 traffic enforcers in the morning, and 10 in the afternoon,” Antigua stated.

In a separate interview, DPWH – 7 project engineer Roy Dela Cruz said that the contractor will also be deploying their workers this morning to assist and coordinate with Team for the rerouting of vehicles.

“If there will be no hitches, we will immediately proceed with the reconcreting (tomorrow),” said Dela Cruz.

This meant that state engineers will start scraping the existing 14-centimeter asphalt on three lanes of Ouano Ave. to place new 35-centimeter-thick concrete.

The six-phase Ouano Ave. Rehabilitation Project costs P169. 9 million and is expected to be completed within a span of 360 days or nearly a year.