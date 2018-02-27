Drug source is CPDRC inmate, says arrested tour guide

The administration of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) will coordinate with the Provincial Intelligence Board (PIB) following the arrest of a tour guide in Badian town during a buy-bust operation on Monday night.

Reports from Badian Police stated that Willard Capacio, a tour guide and resident of Barangay Matutinao, Badian in southwestern Cebu, was caught in possession of four small sachets of shabu.

Police investigators said that Capacio admitted to them that his supplier was an inmate from the CPDRC.

CPDRC acting jail warden Roberto Legaspi told Cebu Daily News that he will coordinate with authorities to confirm the allegations made by the arrested tour guide.