LTO-7 director: Fast license processing only for renewal

The speedy processing of a driver’s license through the newly launched system of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) drew strong reactions from netizens.

Images of Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, who renewed his license at the LTO branch office in SM City Cebu on Monday morning, has circulated online starting yesterday.

The post in Cebu Daily News’ online page, which reported that the vice-mayor received his renewed license in 5 minutes, garnered 3,400 reactions 1,143 shares as of this writing.

LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec clarified that the vice mayor came to the branch office only to renew his license, which is valid for 5 years.

“We are counting on the number of minutes the card is produced from the encoding, printing and release using the new system,” LTO assistant regional director Anita Pulga explained the process.

Caindec also said their office are prioritizing licenses that are about to expire in order for drivers to avoid facing penalties.

However, some netizens expressed negative reactions regarding the quick renewal of licenses.

Erich Andrea wrote: “Ngano ang amo 1 year na hulat sa card dayon pag adto sa LTO. Gi tagaan ra og number otro kay mubalik na pud og June. Pabor pabor? Or unsa man jud? (In our case, why do we need to wait for a year before going to the LTO office? And we need to return in June. Is this favoritism?)

Aireen Claresse commented: “This is a JOKE right? I renewed my license November of 2016 and until now I still don’t have my card.”

Caindec said that drivers who hold their official receipts as their licenses will have the same privileges enjoyed by those drivers who have received their licenses.

“It allows you to drive already. You have the same privileges but you don’t have the plastic license,” Caindec said in a phone interview.

On his part, Labella said that he was invited as guest speaker of the inaguration of the new license processing system.

Labella stressed that he did not intend to renew his license on the same event.

Drivers are required to renew their license on or before the expiry day, which is the driver’s birthday of the expiry year.

“My birthday is on May 22. I was not even supposed to renew my license. My attending the inauguration and press conference was taken out of context,” the vice-mayor said.