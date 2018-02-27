Alleged hitman shot dead, 3 others arrested in Talisay drug operation

A high-value target, who was also identified as a hitman, died in a shootout with police operatives in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Kanipaan, Barangay Pooc, Talisay City on Monday afternoon.

Agustin Lastimado, 39, who was on bail for murder, allegedly pulled out his gun and opened fire at the operatives after realizing that he was selling drugs to police officers.

Lastimado was rushed to Talisay City District Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

A large pack of suspected shabu was seized from the possession of Lastimado.

The policemen also arrested Restituto Canabre, 48, a resident of Barangay Purok 2 Inabanga, Bohol; Ian Mabuyo Pardillo, 28; and Michelle Otentinos, 21, both residents of Talisay City, in the same operation.

Otentinos was the common-law partner of Lastimado, was caught in possession of five small-sized sachets of shabu.

Four small sachets of shabu were also confiscated from Canabre.

The authorities also found another 38 small sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and a .45 caliber pistol inside the house of Lastimado.

Police estimated the seized shabu at P200,000.

The arrested persons are now detained at Talisay City precinct.