Davide underscores importance of citizens’ help in solving crimes

THE solution to crimes should never be left to law enforcers alone, ordinary citizens must also do their share.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III stressed this on Tuesday, a day after Cebu Daily News came up with a banner story about the alarming spate of killings in Metro Cebu.

Figures from the Police Regional Office – 7 (PRO -7) revealed that in a span of just 11 days, 19 victims from the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Minglanilla town were gunned down.

The police and the Cebu City Government, through Deputy Mayor for Peace and Order, Councilor Dave Tumulak, earlier said that the public should not be worried as these were isolated cases.

But for officials from the Cebu Provincial Government, including Davide, the statistics are alarming especially if viewed from the perspective of ordinary citizens.

“It is alarming, for an ordinary Cebuano. That’s really a cause for concern. Bisag ako tingale, ingon ana kadaghan (Even me maybe, with that many).

It’s so many I guess we’re missing something here,” stated Davide as he urged law enforcers to intensify their police visibility, especially in areas where their presence is needed the most.

“Kinahanglan gyud more police visibility. Although the report from the CPPO (Cebu Provincial Police Office) during our last RPOC (Regional Peace and Order Council) said that there was a decrease in crime volume this year, but even so, they should be more visible,” said Davide, who chairs the RPOC.

“Para nako, the number is big. We’re only talking about the reported killings and not including those which are not reported. Nobody knows so it’s really important for our police to look into that matter,” he added.

Davide also urged private individuals to do their part by helping investigators and being vigilant on their surroundings.

“It’s not just the responsibility of the police but also for the people. Let’s help each other. Whatever information we have, let’s share them to the police. In fact, the police is asking information from us to deter crimes,” Davide stated.

Provincial Tourism Officer, Joselito Costas, agreed with the governor and urged the police to do something about the rampant killings in Metro Cebu.

“Theft, crimes, including killings, we cannot discount them in a particular destination. They are always present. But having killings in 11 days, ingon ana ka daghan (with that many), that matter should be a cause for vigilance,” said Costas.