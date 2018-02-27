Cebu City Council urged to hasten OK of 93-1 proposal

Beneficiaries of the 93-1 lot ordinance are calling on the Cebu City Council to hasten the approval of the deed of donation and acceptance of the land swap deal that the Cebu City government and the Cebu Provincial government are planning to enter into.

Emily Malto, president of the 93-1 Movement, made the call on Tuesday after the Cebu City Council deferred action on the resolution regarding the 93-1 lot land swap proposal between the city government and the Cebu provincial government during the regular session.

The 93-1 Movement is made up of homeowners of 93-1 lots — lots that refer to the 51 hectares of land in Cebu City that have been turned into socialized housing sites under Provincial Ordinance 93-1 and enacted in 1993.

Malto, however, said that they were not against referring the proposal to the Committee on Laws, but on the councilors move to ask for more documents.

Malto was referring to Councilor Jose Daluz III move to ask for the sketch plan of the properties that would be given to the province, and that they should be submitted first.

The move was made after the City Council during Tuesday’s regular session deferred and referred the resolution authorizing Mayor Tomas Osmeña to sign the Deed of Donation and Acceptance with the province, proposed by Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr., to the committee on laws.

“As much as I wanted to move for its approval, but it is procedural that this should be referred to Committee on Laws,” said Gabuya.

Malto said they were not against of the referral as they understood it was procedural but councilors should not require more documents.

She said that those documents that the council asked were already included in the memorandum of agreement that was earlier signed by Osmeña and Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III.

“Delay na pud. Murag langay-langay ra ning ila. (Another delay. It seems that these are just delaying moves) They are just dilly dallying,” Malto said.