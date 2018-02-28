Big time drug dealer nabbed in Cebu

Drug enforcement authorities arrested early this morning a 23-year-old “high-value target” with several packs of shabu (crystal meth) valued at P4.7 million.

Superintendent Glenn Mayam, chief of the Philippine National Police’s Drug Enforcement Group in Central Visayas, arrested Walter Villamor at 2 a.m. Wednesday in a buy-bust operation inside a motel along V. Rama Avenue, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

Mayam said Villamor, a resident of Sitio Gatepass, Barangay Guadalupe Cebu City, was placed under surveillance for three months during which time they learned that he was no ordinary drug peddler but was a “big time” drug pusher who dealt drugs from 50 grams upward.

Villamor had just turned over to a police decoy P400,000 worth of drugs when arrested. It turned out he was in possession of several more packs of shabu.

According to Mayam, Villamor was in possession of a total of 400 grams of shabu, had a total street value of P4.7 million.

Villamor is now detained at the DEG office in Plaza Sugbu at the South Road Properties pending the filing of drug possession charges against him.

Villamor, speaking to reporters, admitted in a video interview that he was engaged in the illegal drug trade about a year now.