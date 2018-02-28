Two SRP lanes now passable

Two lanes of the north-bound and south-bound sections of the Cebu South Road Properties (SRP) are now passable after tons of cement along the road were removed by the personnel of Cebu City Quick Response Team (QRT), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The cement were carried by a truck which overturned at the viaduct on Wednesday midnight.

CCTO operations chief Francisco Ouano said that they already cleared one lane this morning.

As of 10 a.m. heavy traffic congestion is still experienced all over Cebu City, especially in SRP and the downtown area of the city.