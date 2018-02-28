Cebu City employee positive for drug use

At least one city hall employee turned positive for illegal drug use based on the results of the mandatory drug screening conducted by the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) yesterday.

COSAP head Garry Lao told reporters that the result is subject to confirmation, since the employee was reportedly taking medications before the testing.

Lao, however, failed to give details as to which department the employee belongs.

Employees of the Accounting, Management Information Computer Services, and Planning offices of the city government were subjected to the drug tests on Tuesday.