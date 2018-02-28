BFP-7 to prepare PWDs in case of fire

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) is planning to create a program to extend its Information Education Campaign (IEC) to persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Fire Chief Insp. Noel Nelson Ababon, Cebu City fire marshall, said that fire drill trainings may be available for PWDs, especially for blind people.

The training includes how to exit from a structure razed by fire.

Ababon also suggested that pathways shall be made for blind people in malls to help them find the exit in case of fire.

The fire marshall, however, clarified that they are yet to come up with the IEC materials for the blind, as it should be made in Braille, where words are conveyed through raised dots.