Council to map traffic plans with LGUs

AN inter-agency council on traffic (I-ACT) will coordinate with local governments in Cebu to map out traffic management plans for them, a first outside of Metro Manila.

“(What we are doing) is to synchronize and harmonize traffic management operations in every local government,” said I-ACT chief Manuel Gonzales.

During yesterday’s press conference, Asst. Transportation Undersecretary Mark Richmond de Leon said they will also ensure the strict and effective enforcement of Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01 which imposes heavier penalties to traffic violators.

“There’s no favoritism here. Motorists, public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers who violate traffic laws will be penalized based on JAO 2014-01. We are just enforcing existing laws. We will enforce this strictly,” de Leon said.

Regional Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec of the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) said the I-ACT will help “address a lot of problems” especially in terms of jurisdiction.

He said the LTO-7 has the “sole authority” to apprehend traffic violators.

Aside from the LTO, other agencies included in the council are the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and various highway patrol groups.

Gonzales said they will study the traffic policies of every local government before working on their traffic plans.