BFP-7 kicks off Fire Prevention Month

An advocacy walk, a simulation exercise, and a motorcade of at least 24 fire trucks of the 8 fire substations of Cebu City were among the activities held to commence the celebration of the Fire Prevention Month on Thursday morning.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)’s celebration this year carries the theme: “Ligtas na Pilipinas ang ating hangad. Pag-iingat sa sunog ay sa sarili ipatupad.”

“This (theme) reflects the ultimate goal of the BFP which is to enable each and every member of the community to become fire-safety conscious individuals especially in their respective homes,” BFP in Central Visayas (BFP-7) director Fire SSupt. Samuel Tadeo said.

Tadeo revealed that the fire incidents in Central Visayas for the year 2017 has significantly decreased to 26 percent.

The BFP-7 director also said that series of activities were prepared for the whole month of March, such as barangay visitations as part of the ‘Ugnayan sa Barangay,’ a public fire-safety awareness program.