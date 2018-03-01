Search for article

Pushers nabbed in drug bust operations in Cebu, Dumaguete cities

01:08 PM March 1st, 2018

By: Raul Constantine Tabanao, March 1st, 2018 01:08 PM

Two 19-year-old drug sellers were arrested in a buy-bust operation by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on Wednesday night.

The suspects were identified as Pauline Palad from La Guardia, Barangay Lahug, and Ruel Carpel, a resident of Cabangcalan II, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

Confiscated from their possession were six packs of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P375,000.

In another buy-bust operation conducted on Wednesday night, Emmanuel Candido, 26 and a resident of Barangay Mangnao, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, was arrested by PDEA agents in the said province.

Seized from him were four packs of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia.

