Drug surrenderer shot dead by unknown assailant

A 32-year old drug surrenderer was shot dead by an unidentified man on Thursday morning at Sitio Datag, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City.

The victim, Garneth Hiyas, a resident of Sitio Abuno, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, was rushed to Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, but was later declared dead on arrival.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound in the head which caused his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

SPO3 Allan Pantaleon of the city police homicide section revealed that the victim was about to disembark his motorcycle when the assailant approached and fired a shot at him.

Police authorities recovered an empty cartridge of a .45 caliber pistol.

Initial investigation showed that the motive was drug-related, considering that the victim was identified as a drug surrenderer.