More than 400 taxis adjust meters

Free haircuts and massages awaited taxi drivers who had their fare meters recalibrated yesterday as required by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) regional office.

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon said livelihood trainers of Cebu City Hall’s Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP) did the haircuts and massages to the taxi drivers.

“Grooming is part of efforts to make the drivers look pleasing to their passengers,” he said.

As of yesterday, about 432 taxis had their fare meters recalibrated at the LTFRB’s makeshift tents at the South Road Properties (SRP).

“This is also an opportunity for us to estimate the number of legitimate (taxi) units in Cebu,” he said as LTFRB personnel placed stickers on the taxis with recalibrated fare meters.

Cuizon said there are 6,000 taxi units operating in Cebu.

These taxis can start collecting the flag down rate of P40 with an additional P13.5 for every succeeding kilometer and P2 for every two minutes waiting time during traffic.

The recalibration of taxi fare meters started last Feb. 19 and will end on June 4.

Cuizon called on taxi operators to have their fare meters recalibrated on the date of their schedule to avoid being fined P200 for every delay.

Taxi units with plate numbers ending on numbers 2 and 7 are scheduled to have their fare meters recalibrated from Feb. 19 to March 12.

Taxis with plate numbers ending on numbers 3 and 8 are scheduled on March 19 to April 2 while those with plate numbers ending on numbers 4 and 9 are scheduled on April 3 to April 23.

Those with plate numbers ending with numbers 5 and 0 are scheduled on April 24 to May 14 while those with plate numbers ending at 1 and 6 are scheduled on May 15 to June 4.