Tomas set to answer plaint

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he will answer the complaint filed against him at the Office of the President concerning his withdrawal of support of the Cebu City police two years ago.

In yesterday’s press conference, the mayor questioned the motive behind the filing of the complaint by a certain Joey Alfar and Roger Cimafranca against him considering they are Talisay City residents.

The complainants accused the mayor of committing grave misconduct, abuse of authority and violation of Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for public officials and employees for withdrawing his support of the city police.

The case stemmed after Osmeña complained that the Philippine National Police (PNP) replaced Senior Supt. Benjamin Santos as Cebu City police chief without consulting him.

This prompted the National Police Commission (Napolcom) to strip him of his operational supervision of the city police.

But Osmeña denied that he withdrew his support of the Cebu City police.