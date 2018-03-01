Cops verifying info on spotter’s identity

POLICE are getting some leeway in the investigation of the killing of Jonnah John Ungab with information about the identity of the first “spotter,” whom they have considered as a person of interest.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo, spokesperson of Task Force Ungab, said that they still had yet to verify the information, which was given to them by concerned individuals who reached them through the police hotline.

Last week, Task Force Ungab released photos of the first alleged “spotter” whose movements were captured by the closed-circuit television camera inside and outside the Cebu City Hall of Justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Ungab fetched Pearl, the lawyer’s wife, at the building’s lobby, the first “spotter” was seen trying to verify who drove the lawyer’s car, while looking at the vehicle’s plate number.

Taneo, however, said that a week after the ambush-slay of the lawyer, they still had no identities on the suspects of the crime.

Taneo said that they were hoping that the culprits are still in the region.

He also said that they had not yet made a cartographic sketch of the gunman because the witness was still hesitant to make formal his statements.

“We are still trying to convince the witness to testify,” he said.

Ungab, the lawyer of self-confessed drug lord Rolando “Kerwin” Espinosa Jr., was shot by an unidentified assailant while he was driving his car outside the Cebu City Hall of Justice last February 19.