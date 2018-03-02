Search for article

Disney pushes ‘Mulan’ to 2020, moves ‘Avengers’ up a week

SHARES:

11:15 AM March 2nd, 2018

Recommended
By: AP, March 2nd, 2018 11:15 AM

LOS ANGELES  — The Walt Disney Company is shifting some film releases around including moving “Avengers: Infinity War” up one week and pushing the live-action “Mulan” back almost a year and a half.

The studio says Thursday that “Avengers: Infinity War” will now hit theaters on April 27, 2018. “Mulan” is set for March 27, 2020. The “Mulan” update recently found its lead in Chinese actress Liu Yifei after a year-long search.

Disney also set release dates for 28 untitled films through February 2023 from Marvel, Pixar and Disney live action.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.