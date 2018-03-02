Parkmall shows “Gugma sa Arts”

PARKMALL Cebu concluded its month-long “Gugma sa Arts” celebration with the launch of an art exhibit last February 23 at the mall West Lobby. The event is in collaboration with Aninaw Art Collective, a group of passionate Cebuano artists who gather and practice one goal: express and share art. Aside from its exhibit, a mini fair from local art shops has been organized for those who expressed their love for arts through crafts.

Parkmall Mall Manager Archt. Yael Sacris-Torrejos initiated the ribbon cutting alongside Aninaw Art Collective’s Chairman Alex Gocotano.

Consistent with the mall’s month-long theme “Gugma: Love in All Forms”, the exhibit aims to hoist excellence in our local art. Over the years, Parkmall has been dedicated to making them the converging place for artists and art enthusiasts alike.

Parkmall has been in talks with Aninaw Art Space in realizing their intentions to apply the arts not only through their events but also in their mall infrastructure.

“We are looking at murals and statues for our projects with Aninaw. We are currently working on providing them space where they can host workshops, as summer is approaching,” said Raquel Marfega, Parkmall’s Marketing Manager.

Ongoing until March 4, the exhibit features vibrant paintings and other artworks that are available for appreciation and for sale. Guests may also have their portraits done by professional artists in their live sketching sessions.