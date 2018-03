BAREFRUIT GUYABANO is now open in SM City Cebu! Visit them at the upper ground floor and get your daily dose of Natural Anti-cancer Guyabano smoothies and juices! Drink smart, be healthy! The Barefruit food cart showcases exotic fruits abundant in Mindanao such as durian, langka, and guyabano in its beverages. Barefruit is derived from the concept of having refreshing products that are all fruit and all-natural, free of preservatives. /PR

