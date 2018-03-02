‘Mugna Visayas’ exhibit showcases Philippine products

WITH the influx of international brands coming in, Philippine products remain to take the back seat due to lack of trade opportunities even in the local scene. Mugna Visayas, a concept store and exhibit showcasing world-class Philippine products, is more than an exhibit but a showroom for the exporters who want to penetrate the local market.

Mugna Visayas is a gathering of world-class designers, producers and other local artisans – an exhibit worthy of attention and pride. All creations are locally produced for the world to see. Each item speaks well of culture and art blended well with function and purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the Mugna Visayas exhibit area, Vispop songs are usually played all throughout the day in support of the local music scene. Exhibitors from neighboring provinces in the Visayas like Bohol, Leyte, and Negros will come up with special themed events from time to time. There will also be an Open House for the owners of Hotels, Resorts and Restaurants, Real Estate Developers and Association of Interior Designers until March 8.

Witness the craftsmanship of the renowned Mugna Visayas Exhibitors which include Cebu Gifts, Decors and Houseware, Cebu Homecraft, Cebu Philcraft Traders, Bon-Ace, Finali, Erma Shells, Nouveau Filipiniana, Real Imaginations, JC Home Decor, Astolia, Calderon Woodcraft, Yssa’s Crafts, Q Exports, Fine Arts International and other exhibitors like Aromacology and Ono All Naturals.

They have available booth spaces for exhibitors who would like to join the roster exhibitors. For more information, get in touch with Gina at 0932 326 6159 or Haidee at 0936 693 7205.

Experience Mugna Visayas located on the 2nd level, Ayala Center Cebu (beside Rustan’s). It is being managed and organized by Sugbo Fairs Event Management. /PR