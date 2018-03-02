Drug positive ex-cop shot dead

Rey Manatad, a former policeman assigned in Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), was shot dead by unidentified assailants riding in tandem on a motorcycle along P. Sanchez St. Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City on Friday morning.

The 48-year-old ex-cop sustained gunshot wounds in his body and head after the backrider shot him several times.

The assailants, who used a blue Honda XRM motorcycle without a plate number, immediately fled after the incident.

Chief Insp. Mercy Villaro, city police infomation officer, said that Manatad was dismissed from the service in 2016 after he was found positive for illegal drug use during a surpirse drug test.

After his dismissal, Manatad was employed as an inspector of Raboni Security and Manpower Agency.