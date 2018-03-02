Search for article

2 Mabolo policemen reportedly caused commotion while on drinking spree

02:40 PM March 2nd, 2018

By: Benjie B. Talisic, March 2nd, 2018 02:40 PM

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is now conducting an investigation over the reported commotion involving two officers of Mabolo police precinct, Cebu City.

A report by Consolacion Police showed that PO3 Joel Pedoche Vergara, PO2 Marlon Cabado, PO1 Fernan Omolon, and PO2 Alfred Talaboc had a drinking spree at the house of Cabado in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town, Cebu on Thursday evening.

During the drinking session, Vergara pointed his gun at Cabado after they had a heated argument.

The town’s policemen responded to the alarm and brought Vergara to the Consolacion Police station.

Vergara was later escorted by officers of Mabolo police.

