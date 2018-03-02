2 Mabolo policemen reportedly caused commotion while on drinking spree

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is now conducting an investigation over the reported commotion involving two officers of Mabolo police precinct, Cebu City.

A report by Consolacion Police showed that PO3 Joel Pedoche Vergara, PO2 Marlon Cabado, PO1 Fernan Omolon, and PO2 Alfred Talaboc had a drinking spree at the house of Cabado in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town, Cebu on Thursday evening.

During the drinking session, Vergara pointed his gun at Cabado after they had a heated argument.

The town’s policemen responded to the alarm and brought Vergara to the Consolacion Police station.

Vergara was later escorted by officers of Mabolo police.