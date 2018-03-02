Wearing of bonnets, masks by motorcycle riders illegal in Mandaue City

The Mandaue City Government has started to implement today the ordinance which prohibits the wearing of bonnets, face masks, ski-masks or any clothing that would conceal the identity of a motorcycle driver or its backrider.

This was confirmed by Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) chief of operations Glenn Antigua.

The coverage of the ordinance includes tricycles and its passengers.

Traffic enforcers will also apprehend persons who are not wearing the prescribed helmets such as the Shanyang, bike and nutshell helmets.

Violators will be fined P5,000 and or may suffer imprisonment of not less than six (6) months but not more than one (1) year.

The city ordinance was signed by Mayor Luigi Quisumbing last November 29.