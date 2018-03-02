Mandaue to implement bonnets, face-mask ban vs. motorcycle riders

MOTORCYCLE drivers and riders are advised not to wear bonnets, face masks, ski-masks or any clothing to conceal a person’s identity on Mandaue City’s streets.

Glenn Antigua, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) chief, gave this advice as the city government would strictly implement today (Saturday) the banning of the wearing of these bonnets, face masks, ski-masks for motorcycle riders.

Antigua said that the ban would include tricycle drivers and their passengers.

Aside from the ban on bonnets, the TEAM would also apprehend motorcycle riders who would not be wearing the prescribed helmets.

Antigua said examples of non-prescribed helmets are those bicycle and nutshell helmets.

Violators will be fined P5,000 and /or may face imprisonment of not less than six (6) months but not more than one (1) year.

The city ordinance was signed by Mayor Luigi Quisumbing last November 29.

Antigua said, they see the need to immediately implement this ordinance in support of the intensified security efforts all over the city conducted by police to deter crimes.

“Ato nalang gyud ning ipatuman kay ang mayor nihangyo sa kapolisan nga pahugtan ang security, ug kining ordinansaha dako sab og ikatabang para sa security ug safety sa katawhan,” said Antigua. (We are compelled to just implement it this time as the mayor has asked the police to tighten security, and this ordinance will help a lot on the security and safety of the people).

Earlier, Mayor Quisumbing had asked the police from all six police stations of the city to conduct checkpoints in the morning and on the evening.

This after a recent shooting incident where a Korean businessman was killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen at A.S. Fortuna while the victim was driving his car.

Antigua further said that they would also apprehend those wearing the wrong helmets as the right helmets should not cover their faces, or they could change their face protector to a clear glass or transparent covering.

Gerry Montero, 46, of Barangay Opao, Mandaue City, who works as a messenger and spends almost the whole day on the streets driving a motorcycle expressed, his opposition to the ordinance.

“I use a face mask or a handkerchief to cover my face, nose and mouth to avoid from getting sick that may be caused by dust and smoke of vehicles along the road, and if they prohibit us from using it, we’ll get sick easily,” Montero told CDN in an interview.

He added that it might probably be of little help but that it would bring health hazards to the motorcycle drivers.

He also said that it would not a guarantee to deter crimes or stop criminals as they would always find a way.