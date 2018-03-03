Father, son dead in SRP road mishap

TALISAY CITY, CEBU-A father and his son were killed after the car they were riding rammed into a center island before hitting a tree along Cebu South Road Properties (SRP) in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay past midnight of Saturday.

The fatalities were identified as Isidro Boiser, 61, who drove the vehicle and his son, Jovan Daan Boiser, 43, a seaman.

They were rushed by personnel of Talisay City Fire Department and Talisay Rescue and Emergency Assistance Team to the hospital but both were pronounced dead on arrival past 1 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spot report showed the Honda Civic driven by the elder Boiser was trying to overtake a truck when he lost control of his car and hit the center island.

The impact caused the vehicle to swerve and ram into a tree.