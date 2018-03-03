Catholics urged to be like Archbishop Camomot

Be like Teofilo.

As the world needs more servant-leaders, people were encouraged to turn to the late Archbishop Teofilo Camomot as inspiration and example.

Thousands of people trooped to the tomb of Camomot in Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City, on Saturday to commemorate the 104th birthday of the well-loved Cebuano prelate whose cause for sainthood is being processed by the Archdiocese of Cebu.

“In our time, we need true servant leaders, those who know how to listen to the Gospel and their conscience. Here we have Archbishop Camomot who showed us what genuine service is all about,” said Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Oscar Florencio in his homily during the 4 p.m. Mass at the Daughters of St. Teresa (DST) chapel located near the Domus Teofilo where Camomot’s remains are housed.

While the Catholic Church has yet to officially proclaim Camomot a saint, Florencio said people already believed that the late archbishop lived a life of holiness and was a true servant-leader.

“May we multiply and perpetuate the virtues of Archbishop Camomot, particularly his generosity and dedicated service to the people and the Church,” he said.

Camomot was born in Cogon, Carcar City, on March 3, 1914 to Luis and Angela Bastida. He went on to become a priest and later a bishop.

Fondly known as Monsignor Lolong, Camomot was known for his extreme generosity and exceptional love for the poor.

In some instances, Camomot pawned his episcopal ring and pectoral cross (the large crucifix worn by bishops) and gave the proceeds to the poor. The archbishop also gave away whatever he had to the needy.

Camomot died at the age of 74 in a vehicular accident in San Fernando town on Sept. 27, 1988.

The Archdiocese of Cebu believed that the heroic virtues demonstrated by Archbishop Camomot are worthy of sainthood.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma flew to Rome on Saturday to follow up the process of Camomot’s cause for sainthood.

Present during the Mass at the DST compound in Carcar City were about 20 priests led by Fr. Mhar Vincent Balili, the vice postulator of the cause, who also celebrated his birthday yesterday.

Balili is set to travel to Rome today to join Palma.

After the Mass yesterday, the second Awit Teofilo, a national song writing festival, was held at the two-hectare property behind the Domus Teofilo with renowned singer Jaime Rivera as guest.

Florencio called on the people to continue praying for the beatification and canonization of Camomot.

“Let us pray hard for Archbishop Camomot as we thank God for giving us someone who was an instrument of His mercy and love,” he said.

If his cause for sainthood will be approved by the Pope, Camomot will become the Philippines’ third saint next to San Lorenzo Ruiz de Manila and San Pedro Calungsod — both lay persons.

In November 2017, the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints has approved the diocesan process for the cause of sainthood of Camomot. The diocesan process includes gathering of documents and writings of Camomot as well as the testimonies of witnesses who had personal encounters with the archbishop.

The next part would be the preparation of the Positio which would summarize the life and virtues of Camomot.