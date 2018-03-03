With 3 killed in SCR accidents, cop calls for speed limit measure

A call to make an ordinance to put a speed limit of vehicles passing along the Talisay side of the South Coastal Road was made after three people including a child were killed in separate road accidents in the last few days in the area.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police chief, made the call to the Talisay City Council on Saturday amid the latest accidents where an 8-year-old child was ran over by a Mitsubishi Canter as she crossed the road on Friday morning; and less than 24 hours later, a 60-year-old man and his 40-year-old son died after their Honda Civic crashed on a tree as it was cruising along the South Coastal Road on Saturday.

Conag said a study should be made about the speed limit in the South Coastal Road and implement them to lessen if not prevent vehicular accidents in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conag made the call amid the latest accident at past 12 midnight on Saturday where a Honda Civic driven by Isidro Boiser, 61, of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, with his son, Jovan Boiser, of Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, as his passenger, crashed into a tree at a center island of the South Coastal Road as it was trying to overtake another vehicle on the road.

Both father and son died in the crash. The impact of crash wrecked the car with its engine thrown several meters away from the wrecked body of the Honda Civic.

Investigation showed that the Honda Civic, which was heading to Cebu City, was overtaking a 10-wheeler truck when the driver suddenly lost control of the car and slammed into a tree.

Earlier at 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Meri Licah Pansoy, 8, was crossing on the South Coastal Road on the Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City side of the road when she was ran over by a Mitsubishi Canter driven by Reeve Tabanag, 50, of Barangay Lawaan 2, Talisay City.

According to PO3 Marvin Papellero of the Talisay City Traffic Section, Tabanag, who was backing out from the area at the side road to leave, did not notice Pansoy and ran her over.

Papellero said that the accident happened in front of the Mohon Elementary School along the South Coastal Road.

Papellero said that the number of road accidents in three months at the Talisay side of the South Coastal Road had reached to 340 with six dead in these accidents.

He also backed Conag’s call to implement a speed limit in the area.