CCTO, LTFRB-7 to come up with ways to decongest N. Bacalso Avenue

WITH traffic on the Natalio Bacalso Avenue expected to get worse next week due to the complete closure of F. Llamas Street — a crucial route for southbound vehicles — the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is planning to seek the help of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB – 7) in coming up with ways to lessen traffic congestion in the area.

“I talked to (LTFRB-7) Director Ahmed (Cuizon) pangitaan og paagi nga ma-decongest ang traffic diha. Mag-meeting mi (on Sunday),”

Francisco Ouano, CCTO operations chief, told Cebu Daily News.

(I talked to LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon to look for ways to decongest the traffic situation in the area. We will have a meeting today)

He said that last Thursday, March 1, F. Llamas St. was closed but vehicles were still able to pass since they were able to use the parking area of the Metro Department Store for the loading and unloading of Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) passengers.

“Karong Wednesday tungod sa project sa DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) nga moabante na so dili na passable sa F. Llamas St.,” Ouano said.

DPWH closed F. Llamas St. to pave the way for the third phase of the P683-million underpass project in the intersection.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB-7 has reminded PUJ drivers not to cut trips as one way to avoid traffic gridlocks especially with several road repair projects being implemented in Metro Cebu.

Cuizon said that the worsening traffic is not enough reason for PUJ drivers not to bring their passengers to their destinations.

“Traffic is not a sufficient reason for them to cut trips or travel out-of-line,” he said.

Jeepney drivers caught cutting their trips, Cuizon said, will be fined P3,000 for every offense. Recidivists face suspension and cancellation of the jeepney’s franchise.

Cuizon encouraged commuters who have experienced being cut short of their destinations to file a complaint or call LTFRB – 7’s hotline number 231 – 6221.

“I urge commuters who experience these things to call the LTFRB – 7. Please give us some details like plate number of PUJs and include body numbers in the case of taxis. If they have smart phones, it’s easier if they can take some pictures,” he said.