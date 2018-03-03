Enroll your kids in schools near you: Parents urged

TO FIGHT TRAFFIC WOES

AN education official is advising parents to enroll their kids in schools which are nearest, or if not within walking distance from their homes as another way to cope up with the daily traffic gridlocks resulting from simultaneous road repair work being done in Metro Cebu.

Jerome Misa, coordinator of the Division Night High School and assistant chief of School Governance and Operations Division (SGOD) of the Department of Education (DepEd) Division Cebu City, aired this piece of advice in view of the mounting traffic problem that has affected the lives of every Cebuano.

Misa gave emphasis on kindergarten and Grade One students.

“We encourage the parents to enroll their kids to the school near them, so they will not be affected by the traffic,” Misa said in Cebuano.

Two major road repairs are currently being undertaken by the city government including one in Mandaue City. He said a walking distance school is preferable especially the underpass construction in N. Bacalso Avenue.

While the at least 30 schools in Cebu City which started classes at 6 a.m., as part of the implementation of two shifting classes, Misa said it will help them to avoid traffic during peak hours.

“They were able to avoid traffic and their minds are still fresh for new learning,” he said.

The enrollment had started on the last week of January, for the next school year.

He thus urged parents of children who are about to start kindergarten and Grade One to register early.

“Gi encourage namo ang mga parents nga ipa register ang ilang mga anak para sa opening,” he added.