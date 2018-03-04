Tricycle driver, drug surrenderer shot dead in separate incidents

A tricycle driver and a drug surrenderer were killed in two separate shooting incidents in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday evening.

Around 8 p.m., 43-year-old tricycle driver identified as Edgardo Siaboc was heading towards a mall when one of his passengers suddenly shot him in the head. The incident happened in Barangay Pajac.

In Barangay Maribago, Neil Tumulak, 33, a drug surrenderer, was on his way home in Barangay Pajac around 9:50 p.m. onboard his motorcycle, when two motorcycling-riding assailants shot him several times. Residents near the area tried to rush him to the hospital but failed to make it.

PO3 Marvin Saraum, Lapu-Lapu police investigator said they are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailants and also conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the attacks.