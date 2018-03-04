Search for article

Tricycle driver, drug surrenderer shot dead in separate incidents

SHARES:

10:07 AM March 4th, 2018

Recommended
By: Chris A. Ligan, March 4th, 2018 10:07 AM

A tricycle driver and a drug surrenderer were killed in two separate shooting incidents in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday evening.

Around 8 p.m., 43-year-old tricycle driver identified as Edgardo Siaboc was heading towards a mall when one of his passengers suddenly shot him in the head. The incident happened in Barangay Pajac.

In Barangay Maribago, Neil Tumulak, 33, a drug surrenderer, was on his way home in Barangay Pajac around 9:50 p.m. onboard his motorcycle, when two motorcycling-riding assailants shot him several times. Residents near the area tried to rush him to the hospital but failed to make it.

PO3 Marvin Saraum, Lapu-Lapu police investigator said they are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailants and also conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the attacks.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.