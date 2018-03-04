Village councilman’s car strafed in San Fernando town

AN unidentified motorcycle riding gunman strafed the vehicle owned by a barangay councilman near a funeral home that he also owned at Katipunan Street, San Fernando town in southern Cebu at Sunday dawn.

Insp. Kieth Alen Andaya, San Fernando police precinct chief, said the Isuzu Galloper vehicle and the funeral parlor were owned by Richard Buscaino.

Anda said the gunman wore a black jacket and fired at the vehicle several times, hitting the windshield at the driver’s side.

Recovered at the crime scene were seven empty shells from a .45 pistol and an envelope containing a bullet from a .45 pistol and a letter which read: “Last Warning Nani Nimo chard hinungdan ni cge’g suyop nimo ug shabu (This is your last warning ‘Chard because of your constant consumption of shabu).”

In a phone interview, Buscaino said he was sleeping when the shooting occurred. He said the shooting may be a threat after he filed a complaint against a public official for malversation and falsification of public documents at the Ombudsman last week.

Buscaino said he is already gathering evidence to file another complaint and denied any involvement in the illegal drug trade.