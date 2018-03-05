Farmer allegedly molested his ‘step-granddaughter’

A 58-year-old farmer was arrested on Sunday afternoon after he was complained of molesting a 14-year-old girl in Jagna town, Bohol.

Police Officer 2 Jonalyn Llimit of the town’s Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) revealed that the victim, Michelle (name withheld), was the granddaughter of the suspect’s wife.

Investigation showed that the suspect, Gilbert (name withheld), was intoxicated when he arrived home in Barangay Tejero of the same town.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Michelle was sleeping, the suspect placed his hands to the private parts of the victim.

Together with her mother, Michelle sought help from police authorities after the incident.

A complaint will be filed by the police today against Gilbert.