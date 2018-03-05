Second CPDRC inmate dead; probe underway

An inmate was found dead with a nylon rope around his neck at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) at Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City at dawn yesterday.

SPO3 Antonio Din of the Cebu City police’s homicide section said they found 52-year-old inmate Eutiquio Moranto, a native of Consuelo town in Camotes Island, Cebu, in a kneeling position and facing one of the CPDRC’s gates.

Moranto’s death came after another inmate, Joebert Talabroso, was found dead by jail guards inside the prison infirmary last Feb. 24.

But Acting Provincial Warden Roberto Legaspi said the two deaths may be isolated cases.

“Considering the population inside, I won’t say it’s alarming. But we’ll be looking into several things especially stress due to overcrowding inside the jail,” he said.

Talabroso was beaten and strangled to death by another inmate identified as Ronel Birao after the two engaged in a heated argument a few days earlier.

Legaspi said they will wait for the official findings from the Cebu City Police Office on Morante before deciding what action to take.

Morante was detained for rape at the CPDRC two years ago.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo, homicide section chief, said initial investigation showed that Moranto wore a bloodied shirt. He said Morante’s remains will be autopsied.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said the province is doing “its best” to prevent more deaths from happening inside the CPDRC.

“We’re doing our best to address that but the condition of the prisoners there, cramped together … There are so many prisoners there, and the condition is not conducive for them,” he said.

The CPDRC is built to detain 1,400 inmates only and its prison population is pegged at 3,728 detainees.

Legaspi said they will verify if Morante had any records concerning his mental health to see if it drove him to suicide.

“But so far, some of the inmates told us that he did not display any strange behavior. He was also not into conflicts or fights,” he said.

Morante’s remains was sent to St. Francis Memorial Homes in Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City yesterday after CPDRC officials notified his family on his death.