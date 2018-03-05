Cebu City plans to install CCTV cams hooked to 911

IF plans push through, new closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras which the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) hopes to install on Cebu City streets this year will be hooked to the National Emergency Hotline, 911.

CCDRRMO also plans to source the cameras via subscription from a telecommunications company instead of buying directly from a supplier.

According to CCDRRMO Head Nagiel Bañacia, having a telecommunications provider set up the CCTV would come out more efficient for the city.

“If mag-palit ka og CCTV agi pa gihapon na og telcos. Naa kay camera you still need internet aron ma send ang video and data sa command center. So what we did right now is mag-subscription (If we will buy CCTV cameras, they will still have to pass through telecommunication companies because we would need an internet connection to be able to send the video and data to the command center. So what we did right now is to have a subscription),” Bañacia said.

The new CCTV cameras, which will replace those that are no longer functioning, will be under the close monitoring by the City Command Center (C3) which is under the CCDRRMO.

Bañacia will leave for a meeting at the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) office in Manila this Friday, March 9 to discuss the 911 project.

A P15 million budget for the procurement of the new CCTV cameras had already been set aside since last year after several CCTV cameras were found to be defective.

Bañacia blamed the damage on the cameras to poor maintenance allegedly during the administration of former Mayor Michael Rama.

He vowed to make sure that this time, the cameras will be properly maintained.

Once installed, the CCTV cameras will be used to monitor peace and order and traffic.

They will also aid Disaster Management efforts, said Bañacia.