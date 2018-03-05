Soco named manager of Mandaue reclamation

MARVIN Soco, a former barangay councilor of Barangay Labogon in Mandaue City was recently appointed by Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing as manager of the Mandaue Reclamation Area.

Soco in a press conference yesterday, said that his job is to oversee the deployment of security personnel and coordinate with authorities to maintain peace and order, monitor regular garbage collection and cleanliness, as well as road and street lighting maintenance.

The Department of General Services will provide the street cleaners while the Janitorial and Security Services Unit (JASSU) will be deployed as security of government properties in the reclamation area after undergoing training with the police.

The Centro Police Station and Subangdaku Police Station will cover the area and will be assisted by a SWAT detachment with an office at Parkmall.

Soco ran as city councilor of Mandaue under the PDP-Laban Party during the last elections but didn’t make it.

He was also a teacher of a private school and worked as a bank and financial institution manager.

He was also named as Assistant City Administrator of Mandaue City.

Mayor Quisumbing said that since it is not clear what barangay the reclamation area is part of, it is important to have somebody oversee it so cleanliness and security will be taken care of.

Currently, the reclamation area has portions from five barangays namely Subangdaku, Tipolo, Guizo, Mantuyong and Centro and the city has a problem of properly proportioning its boundaries.

The reclamation area starts from A. Soriano Avenue up to Mahiga Creek which covers Parkmall, City Time Square, Mandani Bay and some private hospitals among others.