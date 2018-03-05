No more face covering for motorcyclists on Monday

Mandaue City Ordinance

As the spate of killings in Metro Cebu continue, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) expressed support on policies that prohibit motorcycle riders from wearing face masks.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, information officer of the PRO-7, admitted that investigators have a hard time identifying motorcycle-riding assailants whose faces were usually concealed by a full-faced helmet and face masks.

“In a crime, there is a need to identify the culprits. Even if there are CCTV (closed-circuit television) footages, we can only do so much especially if the perpetrators are wearing helmets and face masks,” he said in an interview on Monday.

The prohibition of face masks or any cover of the face by motorcycle riders starts on Monday in Mandaue City.

According to Glenn Antigua, chief of operations of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) the information drive on the city ordinance prohibiting face masks or any covering of the face and the wearing of unprescribed helmets by motorcycle drivers and passengers will only be until the end of the week.

Tolentin lauded the Mandaue City government for its ordinance and expressed hope that this would also be replicated in Cebu City.

“A security measure like this is a big help for investigators of criminal cases in trying to solve crimes,” Tolentin said.

“Also, this can prevent criminals from carrying out assassination plots,” he added. Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III expressed support for the ordinance, saying “In line with the recent killings, I’m in favor with that. Especially today that they are done by riding-in-tandems, even though they have been there long before.” He however said it is the decision of local government executives to follow suit.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing, in a press conference yesterday said the city has modern technology capable of immediately recognizing a criminal when captured by the device. However it could not be fully used because most motorcycle riders wear face masks aside from the full-faced helmets.

“Ang mga criminals nagamit og (criminals use) motorcycles and they cover their faces. But once we are able to implement this ordinance ,labi na kung dunay manakop, maglikay na sila sa pagtaptap, kung idayon man nila o dili (especially that there’s apprehension, they will avoid covering their faces, whether they push thorough or not) but at least we have captured them beforehand,” said Quisumbing.

Complaints

Many motorcyclists complained that prohibiting masks exposes them to dust and pollution.

Quisumbing said the city government is making efforts at solving the dust problem especially in front of UCLM. Meanwhile smoke belchers should be taken care of by the Land Transportation Office.

“I hope the people will understand as this is for the safety and security of the general public and we want to bring them (criminals) to justice in the shortest time possible,” he said.

On the other hand, Tolentin said he understood the sentiments of motorcycle riders, who have no plans of killing someone, but simply wear masks to protect themselves from dust and the thick black exhaust smoke from other vehicles.

“I understand the discomfort of our motorcycle riders. That is why there must also be ways to prevent these thick exhaust smoke, among others,” Tolentin said.

“But for us law enforcers, prohibiting motorcycle riders from using masks is really a huge help. It helps maintain peace and order,” he added.

Over 20 persons were gunned down in the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue and Talisay and Minglanilla town since Feb. 16, based on police reports.

Some of these victims were killed by still unidentified assailants who were on board motorcycles.

All of the recent killings, however, remain unsolved since investigators have a hard time identifying the perpetrators who were wearing masks to hide their identities.

“We just can’t accuse anybody without basis. We need witnesses. But we reiterate the call for our policemen to investigate all killings,” Tolentin said. /With Norman V. Mendoza and Morexette Marie B. Erram