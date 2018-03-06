Cop, live-in partner caught in possession of shabu

The drug enforcement unit of Mabolo police precinct arrested an active police officer and his live-in partner in Sitio Panagdait, Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police Officer 1 Jayrome Solano, 36, and a native of Iligan City, Lanao Del Norte, was arrested in his residence with his partner Ma. Ester Montianto, 23, and a resident of Mandaue City.

Solano is an active member of Carbon police precinct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seized from them were one medium sized pack and a small sachet of suspected shabu amounting to P81,420, and drug paraphernalia.

Chief Inspector Clark Ariola, Mabolo police station commander, described Solano as a high value target.

Solano and Montianto were temporarily detained at Mabolo police precinct while the arresting officers prepare the charges against them.