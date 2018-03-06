Search for article

Carbon police chief relieved from post

SHARES:

02:05 PM March 6th, 2018

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, March 6th, 2018 02:05 PM

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Rober Quenery has ordered the relief of Carbon Police Station Chief Jacinto Mandal following the arrest of a police officer who was caught with drugs inside his house on Monday morning in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

Sought for comment, Mandal refused to elaborate.

Police Officer 1 Jayrome Solano, 36, who is a native of Iligan City in Lanao Del Norte was arrested by Carbon Police Station after he was having a pot session on Monday morning with his live-in partner, Ma. Ester Montianto.

Police seized one medium sized and a small sachet of shabu worth P81,420 and drug paraphernalia.

Solano and Montianto are now detained at the Mabolo Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.