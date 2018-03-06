Carbon police chief relieved from post

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Rober Quenery has ordered the relief of Carbon Police Station Chief Jacinto Mandal following the arrest of a police officer who was caught with drugs inside his house on Monday morning in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

Sought for comment, Mandal refused to elaborate.

Police Officer 1 Jayrome Solano, 36, who is a native of Iligan City in Lanao Del Norte was arrested by Carbon Police Station after he was having a pot session on Monday morning with his live-in partner, Ma. Ester Montianto.

Police seized one medium sized and a small sachet of shabu worth P81,420 and drug paraphernalia.

Solano and Montianto are now detained at the Mabolo Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.