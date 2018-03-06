Youth group supports 24-hour Cebu City public library

The Youth for a Livable Cebu (YLC) lauded the announcement of Mayor Tomas Osmeña to open the Cebu City Public Library and Information Center for 24 hours.

Since 2015, YLC has partnered with the public library in their #BeyondBooks initiative. The library served as the venue of the group’s activities and community engagements.

“After all, with all the innovative breakthroughs today, our library is the perfect third space, a safe and dynamic space for people to learn and engage with communities outside their schools and homes,” said Stephanie Jarina, co-convenor of YLC.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his Facebook post on Tuesday, Osmeña said the public library is now being outfitted for 24-hour use.

Osmeña also stated that the library hours will be extended until midnight starting Friday (March 9).

The public library will push through with its 24-hour operation after finishing the necessary upgrades.