Four Cebu mayors face complaints before Office of the President

At least four town mayors are facing separate complaints before the Officer of the President.

Charged are the mayors of Carcar City and Moalboal, Minglanilla and Santa Fe Towns.

In their letter summarizing all the complaints, Assistant Secretary Jaime Mabilin of the Presidential Complaint Center (PCC) requested Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, as the Provincial Board’s (PB) Presiding Chairperson, to act on the letter-complaints they received from several citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña was accused by a certain Jeffrey Sy for allegedly overpricing of several government-funded projects.

Carcar City Mayor Nicepuro Apura was accused by a certain Joe Serrano to have coerced some people in the City to sell their land to him. A businesswoman identified as Lou Batanciala accused Santa Fe Mayor Jose Esgana on abusing his power by not granting their company a business permit; while Moalboal Mayor Inocentes Cabaron was also accused of allegedly conniving with a foreign investor on attempting to stop the operations of a Filipino-owned resort.

All complaints were now forwarded to PB member Raul Bacaltos, who chairs the committee on complaints and investigations, for the necessary actions.