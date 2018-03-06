PB told to probe plaints vs mayors

The Office of the President called on the Provincial Board (PB) to resolve the complaints filed against four Cebu mayors recently.

Allegations of irregularities were lodged against Carcar City Mayor Nicepuro Apura, Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña, Moalboal Mayor Inocentes Cabaron and Sta. Fe Mayor Jose Esgana.

In their letter, Asst. Secretary Jaime Mabilin of the Presidential Complaint Center (PCC) called on Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale to act on the letter-complaints they received from several citizens in her capacity as PB presiding officer.

Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña was accused by a certain Jeffrey Sy to have rigged the cost of five government-funded projects such as a drainage system for Lipata Elementary School and a multi-purpose building in Barangay Tungkil.

Another complainant, a certain Joe Serrano who claimed to be a war veteran, accused Carcar City Mayor Nicepuro Apura of coercing some of his friends in selling land to him by citing the government’s inherent power of eminent domain.

Serrano claimed that the Carcar City government was not named as the owner on the land titles even if their funds were used to buy the land and the titles were under Apura’s name.

A businesswoman identified as Lou Batiancila accused Sta. Fe Mayor Jose Esgana of barring her company from acquiring a business permit for the coffee shop she plans to open in Sta. Fe town even if she paid all the fees.

In Moalboal town, a certain Chalita Tabaloc of Barangay Basdiot accused Mayor Inocentes Cabaron to have conspired with a foreign investor to shut down her resort by placing her renewal permit on hold.

All complaints were forwarded to PB member Raul Bacaltos who chairs the committee on complaints and investigations.

Cebu Daily News tried but was unable to contact Mayors Peña, Cabaron and Esgana.

Mayor Apura dismissed the allegations against him and said he is willing to undergo investigation by the PB.

“It’s possible that their motives are political. I buy land but never did I coerce them and the money from the city government was not used. Never. Binuang ra na ilaha (It’s just their machinations),” Apura said.