Vehicles divert to E. Sabellano St.

UNDERPASS CONSTRUCTION

Starting today, Wednesday, all vehicles bound for Cebu City south will be diverted to E. Sabellano Street to pave the way for the full implementation of Phase 3 of the multi-billion peso underpass project along N. Bacalso Avenue.

“WT Construction will start the full construction of the Phase 3 tomorrow (Wednesday), public and private vehicles are advised to pass through E. Sabellano Street,” said Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-7) Project Engineer Roy dela Cruz.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that vehicles will no longer be allowed to access the parking area of Metro Department Store on the corner of N. Bacalso Avenue and F. Llamas Street which was used to load and unload passengers.

Last week, F. Llamas Street was closed to vehicle access as WT Construction began the first half of the project’s Phase 3.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) Chief Operations Francisco Ouano said the city will deploy at least 12 traffic enforcers in the area to manage the traffic build-up expected there beginning today.

“We are asking for more patience from the public who are affected by the heavy traffic in the area. Wa man gyud tay mahimo (there is nothing we can do), it’s one of the sacrifices we have to endure with the construction of the underpass,” Ouano said.

Traffic enforcers were directed to extend their duties until 11 p.m.

“Based on our assessment, there were commuters and vehicles that got stranded due to traffic up until 10 to 11 p.m. So the city is deploying our traffic enforcers until that time to at least man the traffic,” he added.

Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, in a privilege speech during the council session yesterday, lamented the city’s heavy traffic regularly experienced by commuters.

“In fact, I can say without any hesitation that traffic is the most critical problem in our city right now. A real social problem that needs to be resolved because of its serious effects,” she said.

Pesquera pointed out that the city’s traffic problem is affecting the productivity of workers, increases fuel consumption and vehicle operating costs, and leads to more vehicular accidents.

It also affects people’s health and the environment due to increased greenhouse gas emission, she added.

Also, Pesquera said she noticed that project contractor, WT Construction Inc., has not been working on the underpass 24 hours a week which causes delay, affecting businesses in the area.

“Some establishments near the underpass construction site along N. Bacalso Avenue have been reportedly forced to either cease their operations or consider closing their business because of revenue losses,” she said.

An executive session has been set on April 3 for DPWH- 7 and WT Construction to update members of the Cebu City Council on the status of the P683-million underpass project.