Murder suspect, six others nabbed for drugs

HIS time in jail apparently failed to teach him a lesson.

Gabriel Sy, 23, of Sitio Liong, Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City was nabbed by elements of the City Intelligence Branch (CiB) of Mandaue City Police Office in a buy-bust operation past 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Seized from Sy — a murder suspect who was in jail for seven years but was released late last year due to non-appearance of the complainant — were 11 hand-rolled sticks of marijuana.

Sy was one of seven drug suspects arrested on Tuesday afternoon in separate anti-drug operations in the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

Senior/Insp. Troy John Lalamunan, the head of the raiding team, said they have been monitoring Sy for the past couple of weeks before they conducted the buy-bust operation past 3 p.m. yesterday.

An hour later, police operatives also nabbed in another buy-bust operation, live-in partners Ursisio Ceniza, 40, and Maria Consuelo Zanoria, 40, both residents of Barangay Looc, Mandaue City.

Insp. Lalamunan said Ceniza was on their drug watchlist and after confirming that the latter was still in the illegal drug trade, they conducted the buy-bust operation. Ceniza and his partner yielded a small sachet of suspected shabu and the P200 buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, three other suspects were arrested at a police checkpoint on Zuellig Street, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City past 5 p.m. yesterday. All three yielded a small sachet of suspected shabu.

Basilio Pepito, 36, of Barangay Cot-cot, Lilo-an town and his cousin Warren Pepito, 38, of Barangay Jubay, Lilo-an were arrested by elements of the Subangdaku Police led by Chief Insp. Genilo Veraque.

When flagged down at a checkpoint, police noticed that the cousins dropped two small sachets of suspected shabu hence their arrest.

Another motorbiker identified as Ricardo Alin, 36, of Barangay Catarman, Lilo-an was also nabbed by the same team. Found in his possession was a small sachet of suspected shabu.

In Lapu-Lapu City, habal-habal driver Isagani Batusin, 33, of Sitio Datag Barnagay Maribago was caught in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Mactan Police Station led by Chief Insp. Wayne Magbanua past 2 a.m. in Sitio Abuno, Barangay Pajac.

Police confiscated seven small sachets and a medium-sized sachet of suspected shabu from the suspect.