Educators, student union: No to student monitoring by military

PROFESSORS from Cebu universities and a nationwide student union condemned the military’s plan to monitor students to stop rebel groups from recruiting new members from different universities.

A joint statement signed by 11 professors and instructors from the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, University of San Carlos (USC), Talisay City College (TCC) and Southwestern University (SWU), said the plan of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command (Centcom) to monitor students would potentially disregard the basic democratic rights of the students.

The military Central Command earlier expressed their intention to meet with officials of different colleges and universities in Central Visayas.

“To monitor students, we should all be reminded, is primarily the task of civilian authorities in colleges and universities,” the joint statement read.

The professors said the announcement of the military’s plan effectively undermines the basic legal processes and democratic rights of students, and laid the basis for a prejudiced opinion against the six alleged New People’s Army (NPA) rebels captured in Barangay Luyang, Mabinay town, Negros Oriental on Saturday.

The arrested persons, including UP Cebu alumna and former Anakbayan Cebu Secretary General Myles Albasin, were charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Collectively known as the Negros 6, they opted to undergo a preliminary investigation so they could submit their counter-affidavits and other controverting evidence before the Dumaguete City prosecutor’s office.

“In no way should the military nor the police make monitoring of students as part of their job description, lest we accept that, similar to the days during Marcos’ Martial Rule, we and our students are likewise subjected to the same military measures,” the statement further read.

In another statement, the National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) expressed alarm over the aftermath of the arrest of the Negros 6, noting that it can become an “instant all-access pass” for the military to enter schools and universities.

“The arrest gives the military the guts and the justification to trespass schools and universities in search of probable rebels. As if their existing student intelligence network (SIN) in school campuses isn’t enough, they want their uniformed personnel to personally harass and intimidate student leaders from airing out legitimate concerns,” said NUSP Deputy Secretary-General Raoul Manuel in the statement.

Manuel further said that the military’s planned intelligence and surveillance of students is part of the Duterte administration’s framework to persecute critics of his administration.

“Duterte and the AFP should not use this ‘rebel-recruitment’ card as an access pass in universities and colleges. The President’s tactics in installing a full-fledged dictatorship is enough reason for the youth to oppose his regime in various forms,” Manuel added.